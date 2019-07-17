

CTV News Vancouver





The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has set a live bear trap in a popular Coquitlam park after reports of a bear wandering through.

In a tweet, the City of Coquitlam reported that a bear had been seen in Coquitlam River Park on Tuesday, prompting the closure of some of the park's trails.

Due to a bear sighting and attractants in Coquitlam River Park yesterday, the BC Conservation Service has set a live bear trap and nearby trails have been closed. Food & garbage was an attractant for the bear. For details on how to be bear smart, visit https://t.co/Et6GxZy6YE pic.twitter.com/OgiyWsG1Pb — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) July 17, 2019

Signs were posted in the park Wednesday warning of a bear in the area, with the city saying food and garbage attracted the bear to the park.

The city's wildlife management website reminds residents to manage food waste on their properties in order to avoid attracting bears. Among other steps, residents are advised to:

Keep meat and strong-smelling food scraps in the freezer until collection day

Secure green bins with wildlife clips when it is not collection day

Store garbage cans and green bins in areas that are not accessible to wildlife

Keep pet food inside

Pick any fruit that may be growing on their properties

Failure to properly manage waste in Coquitlam can result in a $500 fine.

Anyone who encounters a bear is advised to remain calm, speak in a low and calm voice to the bear and back away slowly.