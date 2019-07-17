Bear sighting prompts warnings in Coquitlam park
Signs were posted in the park Wednesday warning of a bear in the area. (Shelley Moore/CTV)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 3:36PM PDT
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has set a live bear trap in a popular Coquitlam park after reports of a bear wandering through.
In a tweet, the City of Coquitlam reported that a bear had been seen in Coquitlam River Park on Tuesday, prompting the closure of some of the park's trails.
Signs were posted in the park Wednesday warning of a bear in the area, with the city saying food and garbage attracted the bear to the park.
The city's wildlife management website reminds residents to manage food waste on their properties in order to avoid attracting bears. Among other steps, residents are advised to:
- Keep meat and strong-smelling food scraps in the freezer until collection day
- Secure green bins with wildlife clips when it is not collection day
- Store garbage cans and green bins in areas that are not accessible to wildlife
- Keep pet food inside
- Pick any fruit that may be growing on their properties
Failure to properly manage waste in Coquitlam can result in a $500 fine.
Anyone who encounters a bear is advised to remain calm, speak in a low and calm voice to the bear and back away slowly.