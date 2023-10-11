Bear breaks into vehicle, leaves 'smelly surprise' for owner: B.C. RCMP

An unlucky bear that somehow managed to trap itself inside a vehicle in B.C.'s Kootenays over the weekend was eventually freed – but not before doing significant damage to the interior.

Officers from the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment responded to the bear break-in late Saturday night in the community of Rossland.

Authorities said they were unable to release the bear using the vehicle owner's keys, but that officers were given permission to break a rear window to allow the animal to escape.

By that point, the interior of the vehicle was already "extensively damaged," the Trail and Greater District RCMP said in a news release.

"To add insult to injury, the bear left a small and smelly surprise in the backseat," Sgt. Mike Wicentowich added in a statement.

Wicentowich said the incident should serve as a reminder that drivers should lock their doors to keep out "two- and four-legged creatures."

Officers from the same detachment were called to another bear incident days later, when three of the animals were found hanging out on a Trail resident's porch in the early morning hours.

Authorities said the bears were drawn to the property by garbage bags that had been left outside.

An officer managed to shoo the bears – which the RCMP described as "nature's porch pirates" – before notifying the BC Conservation Officer Service.

"Bears are getting ready to enter into hibernation and are looking for any scrap of food. Please keep your garbage inside and secure to help avoid conflict with wildlife," Wicentowich said.