Beanbag gun fired during arrest of man seen with firearm inside Vancouver bar, suspect hospitalized

A man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar in downtown Vancouver Monday night ended up in hospital after police shot beanbag bullets at him.

Vancouver Police Department revealed details of the violent arrest on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m, and say a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Our officers deployed a beanbag shotgun tonight during the arrest of a man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar near Granville and Robson Street. The suspect has been taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A criminal investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/k2pMuQ6Qpp — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) January 10, 2023

The suspect was allegedly armed while in a bar near Granville and Robson streets, which is close to The Lennox Pub