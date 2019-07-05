

BC Ferries is warning Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route riders to be prepared for hundreds of extra passengers onboard the ships over the next two weekends.

Both foot passenger and vehicle traffic is expected to surge as Scouts, parents and volunteers from B.C. and Alberta head to the south coast of Vancouver Island for their annual jamboree, held at Camp Barnard in Sooke from July 6 to July 13.

Anyone travelling with a passenger vehicle during those busy sailing times is encouraged to reserve a spot in well in advance, or show up at least 45 minutes to an hour before their sail times if not.

And even foot passengers are being told to arrive early, or choose another sailing entirely.

BC Ferries says the highest volumes are expected for the following sailings:

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay), Saturday July 6, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Victoria (Swartz Bay) to Vancouver (Tsawwassen), Saturday July 13, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For reservations, schedules and sailing conditions, check out bcferries.com.