VANCOUVER -- The BC Teachers’ Federation says it is encouraged by several recommendations made by the Labour Relations Board after it filed an application in September over health and safety concerns in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LRB’s main recommendations are to enhance the role of a pre-existing steering committee to allow for more input, as well as appointing a communications coordinator who would review school plans, seek input, and “provide clarity and consistency” in applying guidelines.

The LRB is also making neutral parties, including investigators, available “to troubleshoot issues on an expedited bases, including evenings to weekends where necessary,” and assigning a “troubleshooter” to resolve health and safety and other guideline issues.

Teri Mooring, president of the BC Teachers’ Federation, says the changes will ease some of the concerns of teachers, and may allow for changes and improvements to guidelines to be made faster.

“The biggest part of it is the troubleshooting process,” Mooring told CTV News Vancouver on Thursday. “It’s really big.”

“It says that the health and safety guidelines that already are in place need to be enforced. And up until now districts have been on their honour to make sure they’re in compliance with their health and safety guidelines,” Mooring said.

She says she is hopeful the new coordinator role will also help bridge the gap between the province and school districts.

“Someone’s job will be to look at those district plans, make sure they’re in compliance, make sure they’re updated, and make sure they’re updated in the Ministry of Education Guidelines,” Mooring said. “That’s been something we’ve been really concerned about.”

The LRB recommendations do not address the BCTF’s calls for a mandatory mask policy, but Mooring believes that issue is beyond the LRB’s scope.

“We are still fighting for that,” Mooring said, noting the BCTF has serious concerns about coronavirus transmission as the first semester of the year ends and cohorts change.

“While it does not address our concerns around the need for a broader mask policy, reduced classroom density to facilitate physical distancing, and other preventative measures, it will serve to support our efforts to enforce the health and safety guidelines that are in place,” the BCTF added in a news release.

The BCTF expects the LRB recommendations to be approved by the province in the near future.

“I’m pretty confident they’re going to go ahead,” Mooring said.