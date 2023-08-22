BCSC reaches $20K settlement with man who misrepresented himself as investment advisor for years

The B.C. Securities Commission has reached a settlement with a man who misrepresented himself as an investment advisor for nearly three years while managing hundreds of trades he financially benefitted from.

David Andrew Schramm has been fined $20,000 and banned from conducting “certain activities” in the investment market for two decades, according to a release the BCSC issued Tuesday.

The settlement was reached four months after the BCSC released a statement detailing Schramm’s misconduct, which it says occurred between January 2017 and December 2019.

Under the Securities Act, the BCSC says Schramm hasn’t been an investment advisor since 1996 and was last listed as a representative restricted to mutual fund securities in 2004.

However, a lack of registration didn’t dissuade him from advising and trading in securities in recent years.

“Schramm traded for and advised 29 people, most of whom were long-time friends,” reads the settlement agreement.

The BCSC acknowledges that none of those people filed complaints against Schramm, and there’s no evidence that his activities resulted in investor harm or losses.

According to its statement earlier this year, the BCSC says Schramm executed about 283 trades in multiple clients’ accounts and received roughly $231,000 as a result.

The BCSC notes in its settlement that Schramm did not attempt to hide his wrongdoing. He also has no prior history of securities regulatory misconduct.

He also provided information to the commission’s executive director “demonstrating compelling personal circumstances which include an inability to pay a monetary amount that would normally form part of a settlement for the admitted misconduct,” reads the deal.

Schramm will be able to make trades in accounts in his own name so long as those activities are conducted with a registered securities representative, the BCSC notes.

He is otherwise banned for the next 20 years from engaging in any activates in the securities or derivatives market.