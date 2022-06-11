BCSC can block driver's licence renewal for man who owes $7.6M in fines, panel rules
A B.C. man who owes more than $7 million in fines to the province's financial markets regulator has become the first person to face the loss of his driver's licence because of unpaid penalties related to securities fraud.
The executive director of the B.C. Securities Commission gave notice to ICBC last year that it should not issue or renew a driver's licence to Paul Oei, who was found in 2017 to have committed 63 acts of fraud against investors by misappropriating their money.
According to the 2017 decision, Oei and companies he controlled diverted a total of slightly more than $5 million of investor money away from the purposes for which they had told investors it would be used.
He was ordered to pay approximately $3.1 million – representing the amount he had fraudulently obtained less roughly $2 million that had been repaid to investors – plus a $4.5 million administrative penalty to the BCSC.
The commission said in a news release Friday that Oei has not yet paid any portion of the roughly $7.6 million he owes.
Oei applied to the commission for a review of the executive director's decision to block his driver's licence. After a hearing, a panel of the BCSC announced Friday that it had decided to uphold the decision.
The panel noted that this was the first time it had been asked to review such a decision since changes to the provincial Securities Act allowing the BCSC to block licence renewals came into effect last year.
In seeking to quash the executive director's decision, Oei argued that he needs a driver's licence so he can serve as an emergency driver for his elderly father. He also argued that losing his licence would limit his ability to get a better job, and therefore his ability to pay his fines.
Oei told the panel that he cannot pay the commission anything at the moment, and submitted T4 slips showing earned income of roughly $7,000 in 2020 and $12,400 last year. He also referred the panel to a Supreme Court of Canada decision that struck down a similar law in Alberta and questioned whether the BCSC actually has the authority to prohibit him from maintaining a driver's licence.
On the question of legality, the panel rejected Oei's argument, noting that the Alberta law included a provision that would have maintained the province's right to withhold driver's licences even if debts had been discharged in a federal bankruptcy proceeding. That provision, according to the panel, was what led the federal court to strike down the Alberta law.
The B.C. law contains no such provision.
As for Oei's other arguments, the panel agreed with the executive director that inconvenience "is not (a) sufficient reason to not issue the notice to ICBC" blocking Oei from receiving a licence.
"Inconvenience is the expected outcome of the statutory provisions," the panel wrote, summarizing the executive director's argument.
"The purpose of those provisions is to provide to the executive director a mechanism to assist with financial collections. It is in the public interest to give effect to those provisions."
The panel also made note of the fact that Oei would not have to pay the money he owes in full to restore his driving privileges. The Securities Act allows the executive director to rescind a direction to ICBC at his discretion upon entering into a payment agreement with a person who owes the BCSC money.
"The applicant has neither paid any part of the very significant amounts that remain outstanding nor made any proposal for a payment plan," the panel wrote.
"We note that the applicant continues to show no remorse or responsibility for his role in the fraud and misappropriation in this matter and, through his own acts and words, makes clear that he has failed to accept the original findings and decision of the panel."
Oei told the panel he does not currently own a car. During the time that he was involved in raising the funds from the investors, Oei drove a Bentley, according to the commission's original decision against him.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
Parliament Hill given all clear after investigation reveals 'no public safety threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has reopened after a police investigation into a 'possible threat' kept the Parliamentary Precinct closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Ottawa police say no public safety threat was identified.
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver woman
After a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new U.S. gun measures
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Vancouver Island
-
StoryPath turns downtown Victoria into a literary scavenger hunt
A scavenger hunt taking place in B.C.'s capital city this week makes it possible to get literally lost in a book.
-
Unionized municipal workers in Tofino authorize strike
Members of Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 118 voted in favour of striking on Thursday, according to the union, but that doesn't mean a work stoppage is imminent.
-
Series of plans gone wrong inspires 'Sgt. Pepper's Catio' in Sidney, B.C.
Before you can appreciate how meaningful it is for Brynne to have "Sgt. Pepper's Catio" attached to her home, you should know she's a prolific planner.
Calgary
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball Day
Calgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
Gaggle gridlock: Geese crossing snares drivers on Memorial Drive
An unusual roadblock stopped some drivers on a busy Calgary road Saturday morning.
-
Worker, 53, killed at northwestern Alberta pulp mill
A 53-year-old man working at a pulp mill in northwestern Alberta is dead after a workplace accident.
Edmonton
-
Worker, 53, killed at northwestern Alberta pulp mill
A 53-year-old man working at a pulp mill in northwestern Alberta is dead after a workplace accident.
-
Fundraisers in Edmonton return to in-person events after pandemic pivots
After two years of online fundraisers and events, Edmontonians were excited to get out Saturday in-person and with friends for good causes.
-
SCARS looking to find new foster parents for rescue pets
Some Edmontonians and their dogs got a chance to enjoy puppuchinos at a unique event helping recruit new pet fosters for a local animal rescue.
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
Man dead after seven-vehicle collision in Hamilton
A man is dead after seven vehicles collided in Hamilton, police say.
-
Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region
Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
4-year-old boy drowns in residential Montreal-area pool
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being found unconscious in a residential pool in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore.
-
Quebec Liberals promise not to preempt court challenges with notwithstanding clause
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade cast herself as a candidate who can unite Quebecers of all backgrounds as her party presented its election platform Saturday, nearly five months ahead of the October vote.
-
Cab fares in Quebec will rise by over 17 per cent cent in September
The Commission des Transports du Quebec announced Friday that taxi fares will increase in September of this year.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba First Nations search former residential school sites, find anomalies
Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba say their communities are still looking for answers after finding possible graves using ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools that were run by the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Altona holds its first-ever pride parade
Altona is having it’s first-ever pride march this weekend.
-
Agency says criticism over price of Winnipeg merch is fair
The agency involved in the merchandise for Winnipeg’s new branding said the criticism over the price point is fair.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just unheard of': Saskatoon man stabbed with a syringe at pub
A Saskatoon man says he was stabbed with a syringe while at Yanz Place Tuesday morning.
-
'It was a cool sight to see': Tornado caught on camera in Sask.
The one minute video taken around 4:30 p.m. on Friday shows dark clouds with a tornado twisting and turning near a farm in Maymont, Sask.
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
Regina
-
'We're here. We belong': YQR Pride Parade paints Queen City with rainbow colour
Parades are a staple for Pride Month when celebrated each June. However, for the past two years, the pandemic has hindered the ability for members and supporters of the LGBTQ2S+ community to celebrate in person.
-
'It was a cool sight to see': Tornado caught on camera in Sask.
The one minute video taken around 4:30 p.m. on Friday shows dark clouds with a tornado twisting and turning near a farm in Maymont, Sask.
-
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
-
N.B. man, 56, dies after collision between motorcycle, tractor trailer
The RCMP says a 56-year-old man from Musquash, N.B., has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Highway 1 in Prince of Wales, N.B.
-
Police seek three suspects after Dartmouth gas station robbery
Halifax Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a gas station in Dartmouth was robbed Saturday morning.
London
-
Suspect remains outstanding after 12-hour standoff in London
A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident overnight Saturday remains outstanding following a nearly 12-hour standoff at a London townhouse complex.
-
OPP issue reminder after truck stolen with three pets still inside
Police are reminding drivers not to leave their keys in their car after a pick-up truck was stolen Friday -- with three pets left inside.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in Tilbury
A youth offender is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident in Tilbury left the victim with a serious, life-threatening injury.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows moose backtrack when baby can't clear fence
A Timmins woman captured a video of a sweet wildlife parenting moment on a northern Ontario road.
-
Sault police investigates shots fired in 'The P Patch' area
Sault police say they have one person in custody after being called to the city's 'P Patch' area following gunfire.
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater Sudbury
The annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
'I won't be out as much': Rising gas prices hurting boaters
It's not just on the roads where the cost of fuel is skyrocketing.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.