BCGEU ramping up for potential job action after talks break down
BCGEU ramping up for potential job action after talks break down
The head of the B.C. General Employees’ Union says preparations for job action are ramping up after talks with the province broke down.
Earlier this week, the Public Services Agency sent an infographic showing the employer’s latest offer directly to the union's members, bypassing the negotiating team. The move is highly unusual and coming under fire by the BCGEU.
"We're disappointed that that was a tactic that was used by our employer," union president Stephanie Smith told CTV News.
The infographic shows the province is offering a 25 cent per hour increase plus a three per cent raise in year one. There's an additional 25 cent hourly increase with a 2.5 per cent raise in year two, and a three per cent raise in year three – with the possibility of another one per cent.
Together with a one-time $2,500 payment, the infographic says that works out to roughly 11 per cent over three years for the lowest earners.
"Interestingly, it has not landed well with our members," added Smith.
The province put out the numbers after the union did the same, detailing a previous offer. Smith said that was strategic.
"We needed them to understand why we were coming to them and asking for a strike vote. And so we did take the unusual step of providing that to our membership," she added.
The union is looking for five per cent for each of the next two years, or the cost of living, whichever is higher.
The employer didn't provide anyone for an interview Thursday. It’s not something the Public Services Agency typically does.
According to public documents, the government spends more than $38-billion on compensation. A one per cent bump means an additional $314 million needs to be found in the budget.
"We're not asking for anything outrageous. wages that are tied to inflation are what members of the legislative assembly get," added Smith.
Whether MLAs or unions, the increases fall to the taxpayer, who relies on public services and may also be feeling the pinch of inflation. The goal in negotiations now is to get a deal before any potential job action.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting: local media
Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was taken to hospital on Friday after being shot from behind by what appeared to be a man with a shotgun while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK said.
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Charest calls on Conservative party to make Brown allegations public
Jean Charest is calling on the Conservative Party of Canada to release details of the allegations that led to the ousting of Patrick Brown from its leadership race.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Vancouver Island
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after dramatic standoff with Saanich police
One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a dramatic standoff with police in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday afternoon. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating.
-
Police book more time at gun range for 'reintegration' training in wake of Saanich shooting
Officers with the Saanich and Victoria police departments will have a larger presence at a South Island gun range following an intense shooting that left two suspects dead and six officers injured last week.
-
Escaped pigs and piglets damage Vancouver Island golf course
People who are looking to swing a club at one Vancouver Island golf course have more than sand traps and water hazards to look out for.
Calgary
-
Storm rattles Sneak-A-Peek as people flock to Stampede grounds
Almost as soon as the gates to the Calgary Stampede opened up for Sneak-A-Peek Thursday evening, the heavy rain and hail started falling.
-
Several homes damaged after tornado touches down near Sundre, Alta.
Authorities tell CTV News that several homes in and around the town of Sundre were damaged when a tornado touched down earlier on Thursday.
-
Calgary police make arrest in 8-year-old homicide case
A suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe, an 18-year-old Calgary man who was last seen alive in 2014.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe storm risk ends for Edmonton, continues for east-central Alberta
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Michener Park infill redevelopment project given green-light
A neighbourhood that used to house University of Alberta students and their families will now become an infill community planners hope will generate revenue for the post-secondary institution.
-
Edmonton Oilers deal Kassian, picks to Arizona Coyotes at NHL draft
The Edmonton Oilers have dealt bruising forward Zack Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes.
Toronto
-
-
'Sell first' says Toronto realtor as higher interest rates, rising inflation cool city's housing market
As Toronto's once-hot real estate market continues to shows signs of cooling, one realtor says sellers are growing increasingly “desperate."
-
New banking rules just came into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will effect bank accounts and credit cards.
Montreal
-
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
-
Canada not paying for tobacco company stake in vaccine-maker Medicago: minister
The federal government isn't considering putting up money to help buy shares in the only domestic manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, but it is 'working on a solution' with Medicago's parent company.
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
Winnipeg
-
Crime deterrent or Big Brother? Downtown safety camera pilot draws mixed reactions
A proposed safety pilot project putting eyes in the sky in downtown Winnipeg is drawing skepticism, with some questioning whether the cameras would actually deter crime and worry about privacy.
-
New data revealing Omicron tsunami is a reality check, researchers say
New data is revealing how hard hit Canada was by the Omicron variant, with some researchers calling the Omicron wave a tsunami.
-
Police charge teens in Forks stabbing
Three teens face assault and weapons charges after a stabbing at The Forks last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon drivers see relief at gas pumps, but it may not last long
The lower gas prices in Saskatoon won’t last long, according to an expert.
-
'The road kind of started caving up': Witnesses recount chaotic scene as Saskatoon intersection flooded
Witnesses describe a 'crunching, crackling' noise and fissures forming as a Saskatoon intersection 'caved up.'
-
Sask. ranchers call for investigation into cattle and beef pricing
The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association is calling on the federal and provincial governments to investigate cattle and beef pricing markets as concerns of a widening price gap grow.
Regina
-
3rd suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to December death: Regina police
Regina police charged a third person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was found during a fire investigation in December 2021.
-
'Bringing Laudy back to the party': Vaughn out, Lauderdale in against Redblacks
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will make a change on the offensive line against the Ottawa Redblacks with Andrew Lauderdale in for Terran Vaughn at left tackle.
-
'New life, new hope': First Nations community excited to see buffalo herd grow
For the first time in more than 150 years, Cote First Nation had buffalo calves born on its land.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
N.B. patients asking for more direction after family doctor announces they're leaving practice
A letter sent to patients of an Oromocto-based doctor announcing they’re closing their practice in October has some worried about what comes next.
-
N.S. reports 9 deaths, jump in cases in COVID-19 dashboard update
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in deaths and cases, and a decrease in new hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard update.
London
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss Thursday of a pillar of London football, Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy.
-
London man charged after threatening woman with knife inside restaurant
A 25-year-old London man is facing multiple charges Thursday after allegedly brandishing a knife and threatening a woman inside an east London restaurant, according to police.
-
London has a new millionaire
A 47-year-old sheet metal worker from London is the city’s newest millionaire.
Northern Ontario
-
Community gardens flourishing in Sudbury
The number of community gardens in Sudbury is growing. The Minnow Lake Lions Club plans to share the food from their garden with seniors, the food bank and anyone that is apartment bound.
-
Sudbury councillors react to $215M arena price tag as developer pitches cheaper option
Some Greater Sudbury councillors are reacting to news that the arena part of the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) would cost $215 million, with $115 million borrowed over 30 years.
-
Jane Goodall celebrates Sudbury regreening milestone alongside Trudeau
Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, officially planted the 10 millionth tree in Greater Sudbury's regreening efforts Thursday during a stop in the city.
Kitchener
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
News on widening fourth dose eligibility could come next week, Ontario's top doctor suggests
Ontario is set to make a decision early next week on whether to expand eligibility of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a seventh wave of the virus, the province's top doctor said Thursday.
-
'They’ve been so helpful to me': Woman living in Cambridge encampment finds new home
After living in an encampment for over a decade, a Cambridge woman has found a new temporary home.