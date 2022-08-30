BCGEU pauses strike amid ongoing contract negotiations

Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action.

The decision comes amid renewed contract negotiations between the BCGEU – one of the largest public sector unions in the province, representing more than 85,000 employees – and the Public Service Agency.

"The union's overtime ban has ended – effective immediately – and preparations are underway to stand down picket lines at B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch locations," the union said in a news release.

The BCGEU described the decision to stand down as "a sign of good faith," and said the media blackout from both sides would continue.

The union began picketing at several liquor wholesale and distribution locations on Aug. 15. Concerns about dwindling supply later prompted the government to restrict sales for customers at public liquor stores.

The strike caused anxiety in the bar and restaurant industry, with a number of establishments raising concerns about their ability to serve customers. With stock depleting, the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees cautioned it would take time for businesses to resupply even after the job action ends.

"We are going to have 670 private liquor stores, 200 government stores, 8,000 licensed locations all ordering at the same time," Jeff Guignard with ABLE BC told CTV News last week.

"I say for every week that this strike goes on, it’s going to be another two to three weeks for industry to recover."

The impact was more immediate at a number of licensed cannabis stores, which rely solely on the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch for products. Dozens of stores closed their doors and laid off staff in the two weeks after the job action started, according to the industry.