BCGEU pauses strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action.
The decision comes amid renewed contract negotiations between the BCGEU – one of the largest public sector unions in the province, representing more than 85,000 employees – and the Public Service Agency.
"The union's overtime ban has ended – effective immediately – and preparations are underway to stand down picket lines at B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch locations," the union said in a news release.
The BCGEU described the decision to stand down as "a sign of good faith," and said the media blackout from both sides would continue.
The union began picketing at several liquor wholesale and distribution locations on Aug. 15. Concerns about dwindling supply later prompted the government to restrict sales for customers at public liquor stores.
The strike caused anxiety in the bar and restaurant industry, with a number of establishments raising concerns about their ability to serve customers. With stock depleting, the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees cautioned it would take time for businesses to resupply even after the job action ends.
"We are going to have 670 private liquor stores, 200 government stores, 8,000 licensed locations all ordering at the same time," Jeff Guignard with ABLE BC told CTV News last week.
"I say for every week that this strike goes on, it’s going to be another two to three weeks for industry to recover."
The impact was more immediate at a number of licensed cannabis stores, which rely solely on the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch for products. Dozens of stores closed their doors and laid off staff in the two weeks after the job action started, according to the industry.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BCGEU pauses strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Trudeau announces funding for 17,000 new housing units
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the federal government will create 17,000 new homes through additional funding for projects including the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund’s rent-to-own program and launching the third phase of its Rapid Housing Initiative.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
-
New 'Rage Index' finds Prairie provinces angrier than other jurisdictions in Canada
A market research company based out of Toronto has launched what it calls its "Rage Index," which probes what issues Canadians are currently angriest about. Pollara Strategic Insights launched the monthly Rage Index on Monday, and found that the topics that make the majority of Canadians angry is recent news stories, inflation and the trucker convoy.
-
Man who killed Nanaimo teen in 2017 to be sentenced next year
The sentencing date for the man who killed Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has been set for next year. Steven Bacon pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Chang in a Nanaimo courtroom on Aug. 15. Sentences for second-degree murder in Canada automatically result in life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.: CPS UPDATE
WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.: CPS UPDATE | Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
-
Saskatchewan man possibly electrocuted near hot tub, Canmore RCMP say
Authorities are investigating after a man, who was visiting from Saskatchewan, was found dead at a Canmore, Alta. condo.
Edmonton
-
2-semi crash affecting traffic south of Leduc
Highway 2 traffic near Leduc is expected to be diverted for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fort Saskatchewan woman arrested twice in August for stealing catalytic converters: RCMP
A 42-year-old woman from Fort Saskatchewan is facing more charges related to catalytic converter theft after RCMP allege they caught her in the act for the second time in three weeks.
-
Security vehicle rammed with stolen skid steer during Alberta theft: RCMP
A man and a woman are each facing several charges including assault with a weapon after RCMP say a theft turned violent in central Alberta.
Toronto
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
Doug Ford to discuss health care, housing and immigration with Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's going to discuss health care, affordable housing and immigration with the prime minister when the two meet later today.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Winnipeg
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
Manitoba putting $70M to upgrade this provincial highway
The provincial government is promising nearly $70 million to upgrade a highway in central Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Following allegations of abuse involving a Christian school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's children and youth advocate is investigating the province's independent school system.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Children 5 to 11-years-old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man in connection to death, serious assault near Saskatoon
A man is dead and a woman was left seriously injured following an incident just outside of Saskatoon.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Children 5 to 11-years-old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
RCMP equipment, guns stolen from east Regina garage: police
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, double number of hospitalizations, drop in cases
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs
Sarnia police have made an arrest after a months long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Timmins Sikh temple offers shelter to struggling international students
The fall semester for post-secondary schools is fast approaching and some international students in Timmins are still struggling to find places to stay.
Kitchener
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.
-
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
-
Crash near Palmerston, Ont. sends 8 people to hospital
A 62-year-old from Palmerston has been charged after a crash that sent eight people to hospital.