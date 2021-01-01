VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures, including one that was added to the list on New Year's Day.

The latest flights with confirmed cases of the coronavirus on board are:

Dec. 21: Air Canada flight 63 from Vancouver to Seoul (rows 25 to 30)

Dec. 24: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 27 to 33)

Dec. 26: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 55 to 61)

Dec. 27: Swoop flight 106 from Abbotsford to Hamilton (rows 25 to 31)

Dec. 28: WestJet flight 3203 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows seven to 13)

Dec. 28: Air Canada flight 8239 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Dec. 29: Air Canada flight 344 from Vancouver to Ottawa (rows 32 to 38)

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but health officials have warned against non-essential travel within Canada.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the disease.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight where exposure to the coronavirus was possible. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.