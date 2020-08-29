VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added nine more flights involving B.C. airports to its list of possible COVID-19 exposures Saturday.

Eight of the flights added Saturday were domestic, and six of them involved Vancouver International Airport.

The domestic flights added are:

Aug. 14 - Swoop flight 200 from Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows 25 to 31)

Aug. 16 - Air Canada flight 303 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 35 to 41)

Aug. 17 - Swoop flight 235 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows 3 to 9)

Aug. 18 - WestJet flight 3355 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows 8 to 14)

Aug. 21 - Air Canada flight 8212 from Prince George to Vancouver (rows 6 to 12)

Aug. 23 - Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 19 to 25)

Aug. 23 - Swoop flight 141 from Hamilton to Abbotsford (rows 17 to 23)

Aug. 24 - WestJet flight 138 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 12 to 18)

The BCCDC advises everyone who was on one of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus due to their proximity to the confirmed case or cases on that flight.

There was also one international flight added to the list: Alaska Airlines flight 3304 from Seattle to Vancouver on Aug. 17. Rows 12 to 18 are considered most at risk on that flight.

Everyone arriving in Canada from another country is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon arrival.

The nine flights added to the BCCDC list Saturday bring the total number of flights involving B.C. airports with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board in the month of August to 65.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online. The BCCDC's full list of flights with COVID-19 exposures can be found here.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk