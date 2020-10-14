VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added three more flights involving Vancouver International Airport to its list of COVID-19 exposures Wednesday.

The flights added were:

Oct. 1: Air Transat flight 770 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 11 to 17)

Oct. 8: Air Canada flight 242 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 4 and 12 to 16)

Oct. 8: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8241 from Terrace, B.C. to Vancouver (rows 13 to 17)

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Anyone who was on any of the three flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.