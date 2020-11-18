VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added nearly two dozen flights to its COVID-19 exposures list since Sunday, including flights to Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George, Abbotsford, Kelowna and Kamloops.

The BCCDC added seven flights to the list on Monday evening, another five on Tuesday, and 10 more on Wednesday.

Details of the flights with COVID-19 cases on board are as follows.

Nov. 6: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 18 to 21)

Nov. 6: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 18 to 21)

Nov. 6: Air Canada flight 551 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

Nov. 6: Air Canada flight 8194 from Vancouver to Kamloops (rows three to seven)

Nov. 6: Swoop flight 109 from Hamilton to Abbotsford (rows 21 to 27)

Nov. 7: Flair flight 8418 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

Nov. 9: WestJet flight 3342 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 16 to 20)

Nov. 9: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Nov. 9: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8572 from Vancouver to Regina (rows 13 to 19)

Nov. 9: WestJet flight 119 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows five to 11)

Nov. 10: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 41 to 45)

Nov. 10: Air Canada flight 239 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Nov. 10: Air Canada flight 8201 from Vancouver to Prince George (rows one to seven)

Nov. 10: Air Canada flight 8571 from Regina to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Nov. 11: North Cariboo Air flight 1541 from Terrace to Kelowna (rows not reported)

Nov. 11: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

Nov. 11: WestJet flight 3320 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows six to 12)

Nov. 12: Air Canada flight 554 from Vancouver to Los Angeles (rows 21 to 27)

Nov. 13: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8571 from Regina to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Nov. 15: Flair flight 8512 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows two to eight)

Nov. 15: WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria (rows not reported)

Nov. 16: Swoop flight 406 from Toronto to Abbotsford (rows 18 to 24)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, self-isolating and seeking testing if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Travellers landing in B.C. from international destinations are required to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

Health officials in B.C. do not directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.