VANCOUVER -- After adding 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures in four days earlier this week, the BCCDC added 19 more on Friday.

Several of the flights were international, but none of those landed in B.C. after Thursday, when the federal government's new rule requiring international passengers to provide proof of a negative test before boarding took effect.

Details of the latest flights added follow.

Dec. 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8422 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows seven to 13)

Dec. 28: Air Canada/Jetz flight 1231 from Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver (rows one to four)

Jan. 1: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 24 to 30)

Jan. 1: Air Canada flight 214 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 24 to 30)

Jan. 1: Air Canada flight 561 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Jan. 1: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8574 from Vancouver to Saskatoon (rows 16 to 19)

Jan. 1: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 30 to 36)

Jan. 3: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 12 to 20)

Jan. 3: Air Canada flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 35 to 41)

Jan. 3: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows 13 to 19)

Jan. 4: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

Jan. 4: Air Canada flight 221 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 28 to 33)

Jan. 4: Air Canada flight 555 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 25 to 29)

Jan. 4: Air Canada flight 567 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 29 to 33)

Jan. 4: KLM flight 681 from Amsterdam to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 4: Swoop flight 410 from Toronto to Kelowna (rows 25 to 31)

Jan. 4: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 5: Air Canada flight 107 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 31 to 37)

Jan. 7: Air Canada flight 1125 from Toronto to Kelowna (rows three to 16)

Travellers arriving in B.C. from international locales are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Those who were seated in the listed rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus due to their proximity to a confirmed infection.

New rules requiring international travellers to present a negative test before being allowed to board flights to Canada took effect at 11:59 p.m., ET, on Wednesday. Travellers ages five and older must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of their flight's departure to their airline in order to board.

No such rule has been introduced for domestic flights.

The full list of domestic and international flights that have had COVID-19 cases on board can be found on the BCCDC website.