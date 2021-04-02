VANCOUVER -- After adding 16 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures from Monday to Wednesday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control flagged another 19 on Thursday night.

The most recent additions to the list either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 17 and 29. All but one of the flights was domestic.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 17: Air Canada flight 242 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 32 to 38)

March 20: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 29 to 33)

March 22: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 12 to 16)

March 23: Air Canada/Air New Zealand flight 554/4605 from Vancouver to Los Angeles (rows not reported)

March 25: Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows one to four)

March 26: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 33 to 37)

March 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows one to six)

March 26: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 14 to 20 and 27 to 33)

March 26: Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 611 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows not reported)

March 26: WestJet flight 3308 from Calgary to Fort St. John (rows one to six)

March 27: Air Canada flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows three to five)

March 27: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 26 to 30)

March 27: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8182 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows 29 to 33)

March 27: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows one to four)

March 28: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 14 to 20)

March 28: WestJet flight 709 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)

March 28: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 24 to 30)

March 29: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 32 to 38)

March 29: Air Canada flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

The BCCDC says anyone who was on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Travellers arriving in Canada on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days, the first three of which must be spent in a government-approved quarantine hotel awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test taken upon landing.

International travellers bound for Canada are also required to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board their flights.

No such restrictions exist for domestic travellers, though health officials across the country have been advising against non-essential travel for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a plane with a case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.