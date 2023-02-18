BC Transplant says province saw record number of organ donations after death in 2022

The number of people who donated their organs after death hit an all-time high in B.C. in 2022, eclipsing the province's previous record, which was set the year before.

BC Transplant released its 2022 statistics on organ donation in the province Friday, highlighting the record 159 deceased donors in its summary.

The previous record of 150 was set in 2021, according to the agency's data.

A record number of deceased donors doesn't mean a record number of transplants were completed, however.

BC Transplant statistics show 465 transplants were completed in 2022, down from 529 the year before, and the total number of donors – both deceased and living – peaked in 2019.

That year, 120 living and 117 deceased people donated organs, for a total of 237 donors. Despite this year's record number of deceased donors, the number of living donors fell to 74, for a total of 233 donors.

The BC Transplant data summary blames the decline in living donors – which has been ongoing since 2020 – on the COVID-19 pandemic, which it says "impacted clinical capacity and surgery dates, which contributed to fewer living kidney donor transplants from 2020-2022."

A total of 288 kidney transplants were performed in B.C. in 2022, along with 101 liver transplants, 54 lung transplants and 25 heart transplants.

The liver transplant total is also a record, according to BC Transplant.

In the agency's statement, liver transplant program medical director Dr. Peter Kim called the achievement "an inspiration."

"This is a result of the amazing teamwork between BC Transplant, donor hospitals and the liver transplant team at Vancouver General Hospital," Kim said.

2022 also saw a record number of in-hospital referrals of potential deceased donors, with 875, a total BC Transplant attributes to its investment in "foundational elements" of the system, including the implementation of in-hospital transplant co-ordinators.

“We know that this all would not have been possible without the generosity of 159 donors and their families who chose to say yes to organ donation in a difficult time,” said Dr. Sean Keenan, BC Transplant's provincial medical director for donation services, in the statement.

“Because of their honorable decision, 465 grateful transplant recipients and their loved ones get the opportunity to live fuller lives.”

Hundreds more people are still waiting for transplants in B.C. As of Dec. 31, the wait list stood at 527, according to BC Transplant.

Ten people who were on the wait list last year died without receiving the organ they needed.

BC Transplant encourages those interested in registering as organ donors to do so online, and then share their decision with loved ones.