It is the season of entertaining and gathering with friends and family. We are now days away from ringing in the New Year. The CTV Morning Live team spent the morning at the Signature BC Liquor Store at 39th and Cambie to get some inspiration for celebrating 2020.

If you're opting to spend New Year's Eve with a cozy glass of wine there are some great local BC VQA products available at BC Liquor Stores. Stephen ____ highlighted four recommendations that are each in a different price point. Stellars Jay-Brut 2015 compliments a variety of dishes. Great Estates Okanagan creates traditional method sparkling wine, which makes for a crisp and acidic flavour. Joie-A Noble Blend celebrates the flavours of the Okanagan with a blend of Gewurztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc and Muscat.