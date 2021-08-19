VANCOUVER -- BC Lions fans who are headed to Thursday's home opener will be able to score free passes to a future game – as long as they're willing to roll up their sleeves at the COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic outside the stadium.

The promotion was announced Wednesday by the team's new owner, Amar Doman, who challenged fans to sell out B.C. Place for the match-up against the Edmonton Elks.

"Vancouver Coastal Health will be operating a vaccine clinic before the game, and our fans who already have tickets will be able to get a vaccine shot and free tickets to a future game," Doman said at a news conference.

Selling out the game would take 12,550 tickets, since the stadium is only allowed to fill 50 per cent of seats under the province's current COVID-19 rules.

Vancouver Coastal Health is operating the vaccine clinic at Terry Fox Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but is not involved in the ticket giveaway. The health authority has yet to take part in any incentives related to COVID-19 vaccines.

BC Lions spokesperson Carolyn Cody told CTV News the team wanted to encourage fans to get vaccinated "because it means more people can go to sporting events in the future, and it benefits society as a whole."

Attendees at Thursday's game do not need to provide proof of vaccination to get inside, though the team does encourage everyone to get immunized against COVID-19.

Masks are also "strongly recommended" inside the stadium for anyone age 12 and older who is not fully vaccinated, according to the latest B.C. Place policies posted online.

People who want to take advantage of Thursday's pop-up clinic don't need an appointment or a ticket to the BC Lions game in order to receive a shot.

A full list of upcoming vaccine clinics being run by Vancouver Coastal Health, including another being held at Kitsilano Beach on Friday, are available on the health authority's website.