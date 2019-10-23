VICTORIA - Small businesses would see lower property bills on "unused airspace" above buildings if a private member's bill introduced by Liberal MLA Todd Stone is passed. At the same time, the provincial government is considering its own measures.

Several businesses, municipalities and organizations have raised the alarm over skyrocketing property tax bills. As land value increases at a fast pace, businesses are being billed for the potential use of that property. As an example, a one-story business that had the potential to build up would be taxed on the space above the building. Commercial property rates are also typically higher than residential rates.

The bill introduced Wednesday would allow cities to split the property tax assessments and charge a different amount for airspace.

Stone, the MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson said a broad coalition of municipalities, businesses and organizations have requested the change and the bill would allow cities to choose whether or not to change their current taxes. He said municipalities have to set these rates by the end of the month for the next tax year.

Private member’s bills rarely become law.

Aaron Aerts with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said a working group with several stakeholders – including senior government officials, BC Assessment and Metro Vancouver – recommended a similar solution.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson said the government is considering its own interim measures. Asked whether those would be in place for the 2020 tax year, she told CTV News Vancouver the government had short-term and long-term measures in mind. More details are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Aerts thinks hundreds of small businesses – including some mom and pop shops are closing down or moving, particularly in Vancouver – could potentially benefit from this type of change.