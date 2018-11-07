

The BC Liberals have chosen a local developer with household name to lead their fight for a recently vacated seat in Nanaimo.

Tony Harris will represent the party when voters head to the polls in a byelection which has yet to be scheduled.

In a statement announcing the decision, the Liberals described Harris as a "prominent sixth generation Nanaimo resident, proud father, and local businessman."

Among other business ventures, the Harris family is known for its dealerships and cellphone across the Nanaimo area, and have made headlines for charitable work and investments.

Harris said he's excited about what he could do to make Nanaimo a better place.

"For years Nanaimo has voted for the same party, and we've never gotten the attention we deserve… Nanaimo has a change to send a message to Victoria that it's time to stop taking Nanaimo for granted," he said in the statement.

He mentioned health care infrastructure, better transportation and investment in the community as his top priorities. Specifically, his suggestions include a new intensive care unit, a local cancer centre, a foot passenger ferry to Vancouver and the cancellation of the NDP's controversial speculation tax.

But it's that opposition to the tax that could be his downfall, the NDP suggests. Their candidate, Sheila Malcolmson, said in a statement following the announcement that she's surprised by his strong opposition.

"Under the BC Liberals, it became so difficult for people to rent or buy housing in Nanaimo. Now they want to stop measures to curb speculation," she said in a statement.

She also suggested his priorities might be a bit of a sore spot for those who remember 16 years of "harmful actions" by the Liberal party.

"From the housing crisis to the neglect of our health care needs, the BC Liberals have a lot to answer for."

Malcolmson is the MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, but announced in October she'd leave federal politics to run in the riding.

The Green Party issued a statement late last week announcing that it was accepting applications for nominations. The Vancouver Island Party's Robin Richardson – who hopes to turn the island into its own province – is also vying to represent the riding.

The position was formerly held by NDP MLA Leonard Krog, who's represented the riding on and off since 1991. Krog left the seat empty when he was elected mayor of the city last month, loosening the NDP's grip on power of the province.

Together, the NDP and Greens controlled 44 seats in B.C.'s 87-seat legislature. The Liberals hold 42, or 48 per cent.

The final seat belongs to independent Darryl Plecas, who was kicked out of the Liberals after accepting the role of Speaker.

With such a narrow hold, a Liberal victory would make the party tied for seats, raising concerns about the government's ability to manage the legislature.

NDP insiders told CTV News earlier this year that they were confident the party would hold onto its seat. Nanaimo has been a stronghold for the party, having only gone to the Liberals once in the last three decades.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan