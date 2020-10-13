VANCOUVER -- On Tuesday, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson responded to questions on Tuesday about the sexist remarks a member of his party made during an online event under his watch.

Wilkinson had tweeted an apology to the person the remarks were directed at, Bowinn Ma, the NDP candidate for North Vancouver, on Sunday, but it took more than two days before he faced the press during an open question period.

The sexist and degrading remarks in question were those made by North Vancouver-Seymour Liberal incumbant Jane Thronthwaite during a roast for a retiring MLA.

“Many people who were at Ralph Sultan’s retirement roast thought Jane’s remarks were in exceptionally bad taste and showed poor judgment, I’m included in that. I was embarrassed to see those remarks being made,” Wilkinson said during a campaign event where his party unveiled its election platform.

In the video of the online roast for Sultan, Thornethwaite describes what she said was Bowinn Ma’s interaction with the 87 year old retiring MLA, calling her a “very pretty lady” and saying “she knows that she’s got it, and she knows how to get Ralph going.”

During the roast, Thornthwaite said that Sultan would criticize Ma’s policies to his Liberal colleagues behind closed doors, but respond differently to her in person.

“Both Bowinn Ma and Ralph were stuck on the couch together, very, very close together for almost the entire time,” she said in the video, eliciting a groan from Sultan.

“Ralph would be sitting in the middle of the couch, and Bowinn would be right up, right next to him, cuddling, cuddling, cuddling, a little bit of cleavage there. And Ralph would be enthralled with her.”



Ma responded to Thornthwaite’s accusations after the video was posted online, and said the Sultan is very hard of hearing, and that she would have to get close to him when she spoke with him.

Wilkinson didn’t mince words, saying Thornthwaite’s performance and choice of words were “so inappropriate that it was abundantly clear by the end of the roast that she made a fool of herself. They were hurtful words, they were sexist and inappropriate.”

Wilkinson was asked why he hadn’t spoken out about Thornthwaite’s behaviour during the event.

“I think we have all been in those scenarios where someone (is) saying something inappropriate,” he said.

“There was that sense of not wanting to ruin his evening, at the same time being somewhat taken aback at what was coming out of Jane’s mouth. So as the remarks proceeded many of us were increasingly embarrassed to the point of being appalled. But it’s hard to stop the train in a social event when you don’t know what the next words will be.”

Wilkinson said he did not speak to Thornthwaite after the event to express his disgust.

“I didn’t reinforce it that night because she knew that abundantly herself,” he said. “I was embarrassed by it and perhaps in retrospect I should have spoken with her to never do that again. But I would think she learned that lesson on the spot because the event was an embarrassment for Ralph, it was an embarrassment for the people in the call, and she was embarrassed by her own performance.”

Wilkinson reiterated his apology to Ma during the news conference, and said Thornthwaite had left messages for her. On Monday Ma said she saw there was a voicemail from Thornthwaite, but she had not listened to it.