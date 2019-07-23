

CTV News Vancouver





A BC Hydro worker was long-lined out of a forested area near Lions Bay after being struck by a log on Tuesday.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue say they were called out for a report of a man in his 20s working in the area being struck by a falling log.

The hydro worker was working in an area where a forest fire burned through in early July.

Ed Langford, Lions Bay search and rescue manager, says the man's entire body was hit but was able to talk and has feeling in all his extremities.

"Serious enough injuries there was some urgency to the situation, not believed to be life-threatening," he said.

The man was unable to walk out on his own, so search and rescue crews long-lined him to safety.

Along with the search and rescue group, Lions Bay Fire Department, North Shore Rescue and the Ministry of Forests' Wildland Group assisted.

WorksafeBC has also been called to the scene.