VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • BC Hydro restoring power after wind storm leaves thousands in the dark

    mA woman struggles with an umbrella in the wind as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck mA woman struggles with an umbrella in the wind as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    BC Hydro is restoring electricity to customers after strong wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of customers.

    Environment Canada issued wind warnings Saturday for parts of British Columbia and many are still in effect Sunday.

    The agency warns that in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands there are strong winds of 70 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 90.

    There is also a potential for minor coastal flooding.

    BC Hydro's website had more than 13,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast without power on Saturday afternoon, but that number shrunk to fewer than 550 by Sunday morning.

    The utility also lists more than 1,800 customers without power on Vancouver Island.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why you should stop texting your kids at school

    Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.

    opinion

    opinion Will Prince William be head of the Commonwealth when he's King?

    As Prince William, the Prince of Wales, steps up to shoulder increased responsibilities amidst his father King Charles III’s health concerns, the question of his future role within the Royal Commonwealth has taken on a new sense of urgency.

    Trump blasts Biden over Laken Riley's death after Biden says he regrets using term 'illegal'

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday that he regretted using the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address to describe the suspected killer of Laken Riley, as his all-but-certain 2024 GOP rival, Donald Trump, blasted the Democrat's immigration policies and blamed them for her death at a rally attended by the Georgia nursing student’s family and friends.

    'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night

    When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News