BC Housing in the spotlight as province prepares to release forensic audit

The Crown corporation that administers subsidized housing in British Columbia will be under a microscope Monday.

A forensic audit of BC Housing is being released to the public, after an external review last June by Ernst & Young found problems within the agency.

It revealed there was inadequate oversight over decisions and spending.

There were also unclear roles and responsibilities within the agency which had the potential to impact the Crown corporation’s ability to manage risks, according to the report.

The findings ultimately led Premier David Eby, who was the housing minister at the time, to fire the entire board of BC Housing.

Eby then ordered a forensic audit to examine the agency's dealings with certain service providers.

The analysis was completed in March, but its release was delayed while the province contacted the service providers involved.

BC Housing develops, manages and administers subsidized housing in the province, mainly through non-profit organizations.

It has a budget of nearly $2 billion.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says he believes it's in the public interest for that report to be made public with as little redactions as legally possible.