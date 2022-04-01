BC Highway Patrol seizes $150K from Alberta men 'well known to police in Western Canada'

Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol say they have arrested two men from Alberta who are "well known to police in Western Canada" and seized roughly $150,000 in cash from their vehicle.

The seizure happened on Monday, March 28, near Valemount, B.C., according to a news release from the BC Highway Patrol.

Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 5. The two men inside behaved in such a way that officers believed they were in possession of controlled substances, police said.

The BCHP did not say what the men did that led to that belief, nor whether officers had found any drugs in their possession. CTV News reached out to police for more information, but did not receive a response Friday.

Police did say in their release that officers had searched the vehicle after a "positive drug dog confirmation."

The search yielded an estimated $150,000 in "apparent Canadian currency," as well as six cellphones and "receipts indicating suspicious banking activity," according to the BCHP.

The two men were released on conditions and given a future court date, pending the approval of charges by Crown counsel, police said, adding that the vehicle the men were stopped in was a rental, and that arrangements had been made to return it.