BC Ferries website, app unavailable due to outage

BC Ferries' website and app and are unavailable on the Monday of the May long weekend due to an IT outage, however phone service at the call centre has been restored.

Just before 1 p.m. BC Ferries said scheduled for the day's sailings had come back online and provided a link to access them. However, about 30 minutes later, the page went down.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall, in an email to CTV News, said the issue is expected to be resolved "later this afternoon."

Updates on current conditions are being posted to Twitter and Marshall said volume is "typical for a long weekend," which includes sailing waits at Langdale, Swartz Bay, Departure Bay and Duke Point. Updates on conditions are available on Twitter.

Customers and would-be travellers were first advised of the issue in a tweet around 7:30 a.m.

Two hours later, an update said the IT team was "working on a fix."

Phonelines were also impacted but service was restored just before 2 p.m.

Ninety-five extra sailings were added over the long weekend in order to accommodate the more than 430,000 passengers and 170,000 vehicles expected.