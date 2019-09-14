BC Ferries vessel responds to distress call near Horseshoe Bay
Passengers aboard the ferry told CTV News Vancouver the vessel in distress had been rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard. (Sophie Heizer, @yvrlocaljourno/Twitter)
Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 6:11PM PDT
BC Ferries tweeted Saturday afternoon that its vessel Coastal Renaissance was responding to a distress call from a vessel taking on water.
The vessel in distress was located south of Passage Island, a small island between Bowen Island and Horseshoe Bay.
In a follow-up tweet, the organization notified passengers on the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route that the vessel was operating roughly 30 minutes behind schedule because of the incident.
"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay," BC Ferries said in a statement.
Despite the delays, the ferry service advised customers with reservations to check in at scheduled sailing times in order to maintain their reserved status.
Passengers aboard the vessel told CTV News Vancouver the vessel in distress had been rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Coast Guard for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.