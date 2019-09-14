

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





BC Ferries tweeted Saturday afternoon that its vessel Coastal Renaissance was responding to a distress call from a vessel taking on water.

#BCFHeadsUp #CoastalRennaisance is responding to a distress call from a vessel who is taking on water 1 mile south of Passage Island. ^lm — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) September 15, 2019

The vessel in distress was located south of Passage Island, a small island between Bowen Island and Horseshoe Bay.

In a follow-up tweet, the organization notified passengers on the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route that the vessel was operating roughly 30 minutes behind schedule because of the incident.

#ServiceNotice #Horseshoebay - #Departurebay #CoastalRenaissance is operating 30 minutes behind schedule due to responding to a marine distress call. More info here: https://t.co/EO9UmPs7QO ^lm — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) September 15, 2019

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay," BC Ferries said in a statement.

Despite the delays, the ferry service advised customers with reservations to check in at scheduled sailing times in order to maintain their reserved status.

Passengers aboard the vessel told CTV News Vancouver the vessel in distress had been rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Coast Guard for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.