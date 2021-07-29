VANCOUVER -- All daily ferry departures from Tsawwassen to Victoria and Nanaimo were sold out by early Thursday afternoon as a rush of travellers headed for Vancouver Island before the B.C. Day long weekend.

BC Ferries announced the remaining sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and Duke Point were full by 3:45 p.m., meaning only passengers with reservations were being given boarding passes.

"Customers looking to travel to Vancouver Island without a booking may travel via Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay, where limited standby space is available," the company said in a travel advisory.

Earlier this week, BC Ferries warned that the B.C. Day long weekend is one of the busiest times of the year, and that Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon and Saturday morning are the peak travel periods.

But selling out every available departure before 4 p.m. – including six sailings to Victoria alone – is an extremely rare occurrence.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the company was working to add another sailing from the mainland to the island on Thursday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.