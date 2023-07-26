BC Ferries refunds could take 6 weeks due to 'high volume' of requests, company warns

There's more frustration for BC Ferries customers after learning refunds could take six weeks to process due to a "high volume" of requests.

A notice about the unusually long waits was posted on the BC Ferries website following a chaotic day that saw travellers misinformed about a nine-sailing wait from Vancouver to Victoria that didn't actually exist.

"We are experiencing high volume of compensation and refund requests, so responses may take longer than usual. Our normal response time is between 7-14 days, but currently it make take 4-6 weeks," the notice reads.

"To improve our response time, we are hiring additional staff and working on process improvements."

News of the delayed refunds was met with irritation and mockery online, with social media users describing the company as a "dumpster fire" and questioning whether the waits were "unprecedented."

On Tuesday morning, BC Ferries began warning travellers without a reservation that the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route was already sold out until late in the evening – a mistake that a spokesperson blamed on issues with the company's website.

"As soon as we realized that what was on the website was not reflective of what we were hearing on the ground, we tried to override the system manually. That is what we will be doing moving forward," Karen Johnston told CTV News.

The website was subsequently turned offline for maintenance until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

As a result of the miscommunication, some would-be passengers cancelled plans and others raced to Horseshoe Bay instead in the hopes of making their way to Vancouver Island.

Travellers have been warned to expect delays between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay since last week, when the Coastal Celebration was dry docked to undergo repairs, prompting dozens of sailing cancellations affecting some 7,000 reservations.

The vessel is expected to be returned to service later this week.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz