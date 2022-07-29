BC Ferries: Most reservations sold out on major routes for B.C. Day long weekend

Tsawwassen, B.C. -

It’s shaping up to be a very busy few days for BC Ferries.

Most reservations on the major routes are sold out, as people head out of town for the B.C. Day long weekend.

“We strongly recommend you book in advance to avoid sailing waits,” said an advisory from BC Ferries.

The crown corporation says travellers on the following routes should make a reservation:

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Nanaimo (Duke Point)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Victoria (Swartz Bay)

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Sunshine Coast (Langdale)

Those without a booking are urged to arrive at the terminal as early as possible and be prepared for sailing waits and hot weather conditions.

Travellers without a reservation who are heading to Vancouver Island will have the most success taking a sailing Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.

People who’ve chosen the Sunshine Coast as their destination are urged to try sailing Friday or anytime Saturday.

When returning home to the Lower Mainland, BC Ferries recommends arriving at a terminal during off-peak hours Saturday or Tuesday morning.

“Foot passengers should expect to see sailing waits on the above mentioned routes, particularly between Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay), as we may reach foot passenger capacity at peak travel times,” a statement from BC Ferries said.

To avoid a walk-on passenger sailing wait, those travellers are also encouraged to book a reservation in advance.

BC Ferries says it’s also important customers come prepared to deal with the heat.

“We expect high temperatures all weekend. If you plan to travel with a pet, bring plenty of water for you, your pet, and any other travel companions,” the service's statement said.