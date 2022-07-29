BC Ferries: Most reservations sold out on major routes for B.C. Day long weekend
It’s shaping up to be a very busy few days for BC Ferries.
Most reservations on the major routes are sold out, as people head out of town for the B.C. Day long weekend.
“We strongly recommend you book in advance to avoid sailing waits,” said an advisory from BC Ferries.
The crown corporation says travellers on the following routes should make a reservation:
Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimo (Departure Bay)
Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Nanaimo (Duke Point)
Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Victoria (Swartz Bay)
Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Sunshine Coast (Langdale)
Those without a booking are urged to arrive at the terminal as early as possible and be prepared for sailing waits and hot weather conditions.
Travellers without a reservation who are heading to Vancouver Island will have the most success taking a sailing Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.
People who’ve chosen the Sunshine Coast as their destination are urged to try sailing Friday or anytime Saturday.
When returning home to the Lower Mainland, BC Ferries recommends arriving at a terminal during off-peak hours Saturday or Tuesday morning.
“Foot passengers should expect to see sailing waits on the above mentioned routes, particularly between Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay), as we may reach foot passenger capacity at peak travel times,” a statement from BC Ferries said.
To avoid a walk-on passenger sailing wait, those travellers are also encouraged to book a reservation in advance.
BC Ferries says it’s also important customers come prepared to deal with the heat.
“We expect high temperatures all weekend. If you plan to travel with a pet, bring plenty of water for you, your pet, and any other travel companions,” the service's statement said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app
Tim Hortons says it has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Man executed despite calls from victim's family to spare him
An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim's family to spare his life.
Vancouver Island
-
No campfire ban on Vancouver Island this long weekend
Campers are happy to hear that campfires will not be banned on Vancouver Island heading into the B.C. Day long weekend, though officials are still warning people to be careful.
-
Body found in water off Colwood, B.C., prompts police and coroner response
Police and the B.C. Coroners Service have closed a section of beach in Colwood, B.C., for an investigation Thursday.
-
Inaugural Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival coming to Victoria
Not to be confused with the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival, the very first Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival is coming to the waters of Victoria next week.
Calgary
-
Calgary family seeks stolen bike modified for child with cerebral palsy
A Calgary family is desperate to get a special bike returned after it was stolen earlier this month.
-
Dog to be euthanized after death of 86-year-old Betty Williams
The owners of three pit bulls who killed an elderly Calgary woman last month have surrendered one of the dogs to be euthanized.
-
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
$30K in tobacco products stolen from Alberta gas station
Police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of tobacco products from a gas station southeast of Edmonton earlier this month.
-
Corn on the cob rather than corn dog? Health project suggests making festivals, fairs healthier
The University of Alberta has released new guidelines for providing healthier eating options at public events.
Toronto
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
-
New Zealand couple evicted from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
'It feels disgusting': More than $2,000 in donations for Ukraine stolen from Toronto restaurant
A popular restaurant in Etobicoke that was raising money for humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine says more than $2,000 worth of donations have been stolen.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec officials to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations drop by 46
Quebec's public health director is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province early Friday afternoon.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
Winnipeg
-
'The land is now crumbled in': Winnipeg resident concerned over stalled infill development
One St. James resident is voicing his concerns after a stalled infill development has left an open excavation site next to his house.
-
Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag
A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.
-
Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident
Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
'We have to remain hopeful': Walk held in honour of missing Saskatoon woman and son
Dozens of people took part in a walk to honour Dawn Walker and Vincent Jansen on Thursday morning, a mother and son who were reported missing on Sunday night.
Regina
-
Here's how much SaskPower rate increases will cost you
SaskPower customers will notice an increase in price on bills starting in September.
-
Complaints against Saskatchewan judge in sexual assault trial put on pause
The Canadian Judicial Council says a review of complaints against a Saskatchewan judge has been put on hold until there is a court decision on an appeal in the case.
-
Sask. health care staff mourning the sudden death of Melville doctor
Health care staff in southeast Saskatchewan are mourning the loss of a colleague who died unexpectedly last weekend.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
-
Woman killed in house fire in Halifax area
A woman has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of Carrie Low: prosecution
A Halifax man charged in a high-profile 2018 sexual assault case is pleading not guilty, and his trial dates have been set for next year.
London
-
Hunger strike for homelessness moving ahead as planned
The group #TheForgotten519 says it is moving ahead with its planned hunger strike in front of London City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
Sarnia man charged after years long harassment investigation
A Sarnia man is facing charges in relation to the criminal harassment of four separate people, spanning back to 2019, according to London police.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the east end of the St. Thomas city limits Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario paramedics say offload delays getting worse amid staff shortages, ER closures
Ontario paramedics' groups say health-care staffing shortages and recent temporary emergency room closures are exacerbating delays in getting patients into hospitals -- and ambulances back in the community.
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man who burned ATM inside bank
Guelph police charged a 33-year-old man with Mischief Under $5,000 after he used a lighter to damage an ATM machine inside a banks vestibule.
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.