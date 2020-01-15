VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings scheduled Wednesday due to weather, including all trips between Vancouver and Victoria.

Vessels that travel between those cities will be docked in the afternoon, starting with three that were supposed to leave at 3 p.m.

The cancellation is due to high winds, the service provider said.

In addition to the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, the following sailings are also impacted:

Tsawwassen (Vancouver)-Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands

Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver)-Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver)-Langdale (Sunshine Coast)

Horseshoe Bay(West Vancouver)-Snug Cove (Bowen Island)

BC Ferries advised anyone with travel plans for Thursday to check the weather and its website before heading to the terminal.

A travel advisory on BC Ferries' site Wednesday said there were "hurricane force southeast winds of 70 km/h to 90 km/h" in the forecast for parts of Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Southern and western parts of Metro Vancouver and parts of the Sunshine Coast may also see strong winds.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.