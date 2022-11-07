BC Ferries cancels all sailings on two routes Monday

All of Monday's sailings from Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, and Langdale have been cancelled due to "adverse weather," according to an update from BC Ferries.

The announcement came around noon and followed a round of early morning cancellations and a warning that later sailings could have the same fate.

"“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us, and we will keep you informed as more information becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these sailing cancellations,” BC Ferries said in its updates.

Environment Canada says gusts of wind could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour this afternoon in the Howe Sound region, where a wind warning has replaced a snowfall warning issued over the weekend.

Those looking to travel from the Lower Mainland to Nanaimo can still try to catch a sailing on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route, however space on those sailings is filling up quickly.

For the most up-to-date on sailings and cancellations, check @BCFerries on Twitter or call 1-88-223-3779.

With files from The Canadian Press