BC Ferries cancels 2 Sunday evening sailings

Two sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been cancelled Sunday, according to BC Ferries.

The Coastal Celebration's 8 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay and 10 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen have been called off because of a shortage of available staff.

" We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," an update on the BC Ferries website says.

"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew."

The announcement came after an earlier one warned that the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were at risk of being cancelled due to crewing challenges. However, replacement staff has been secured and those departures are both back on track.

People with reservations on the impacted sailings will be contacted and informed of the cancellations. They are also advised that they can take the alternate route between Duke Point and Tsawwassen.