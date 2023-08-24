BC Ferries aiming to improve services while trying to keep up with record high traffic

BC Ferries held its annual general meeting in Victoria on Thursday at a time when the company has been dealing with issues ranging from mechanical problems to ongoing staffing challenges.

“Today’s meeting is an opportunity to reflect both on successes and the challenges of the past year," said Lecia Stewart, chair of the B.C. Ferry Authority.

“It’s obvious we need to improve and integrate other transit modes at our connection points wherever possible. And we need to prepare for and enhance the inevitable growth in passengers who walk on or who have other mobility needs."

While BC Ferries argues its service is reliable and dependable, it appears many stakeholders have lost confidence, and the company admitted that it needs to do more.

"We’ve identified that there’s a lot of areas where we need to improve, clearly: Investments in aging assets, investments in people, investments in technology," said Nicolas Jimenez, the president and CEO of BC Ferries.

A number of vessels have experienced mechanical issues this summer, including the Coastal Celebration, which has been out of commission twice, causing long waits during the ferry service's busiest season.

The Coastal Renaissance has also broken down multiple times, and is currently out of service until at least mid-October after mechanical failures in its engine.

The corporation also experienced technological glitches earlier this summer that misled customers into thinking they would face nine-hour waits when that wasn't the case.

“We have very little resilience in our peak summer season because we're using every available asset," Jimenez said. "That’s something that we need to address with our boards as we look at the future and the investments we need to make in new vessels and potentially more vessels."

BC Ferries also reported that its traffic has hit a record high and said it is trying to keep up with the growing demand.

"The system is in stress right now. The demands in the system are historic. Our Q1 was the busiest Q1 that we’ve had in our entire 63-year history," Jimenez said.

He also said the company is making plans to expand its fleet and hire more staff, but the improvements won't happen overnight.