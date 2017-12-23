

The Canadian Press





B.C. Ferries travellers can expect extra sailings for Saturday and Wednesday which mark some of the fleets' busiest travel days.

Spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says 176 extra sailings have been added to the schedule, the majority of which are on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay run, and there are also earlier and later sailings.

She suggests customers check the B.C. Ferries website as the extra sailings change the schedule, adding that customers can look forward to sailings as early as 6 a.m. and as late as midnight through the holiday season.

Marshall says people should plan ahead, book reservations, and get to the terminal in plenty of time to make the scheduled sailing.