VANCOUVER -- The BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery is underway.

The lottery has eight grand prize dream options and one of them is a $2.2 million dollar cash prize.

There are also seven other grand prize home options.

One of the homes is located in Morgan Creek in South Surrey.

This 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home is worth over $2.8 million dollars.

It was designed by Red Tree Creative homes and boasts 6200 square feet of elegant space.

Due to Covid-19 the home is currently not open for viewing.

Krissy Vann did have the chance to speak with the builder and tour the home on CTV Morning Live.

Although the prizes are exciting the reason this lottery sells out each year is because of what it supports.

BC Children's Hospital is the only one in the province devoted exclusively to kids.

The lottery supports life saving discoveries and groundbreaking research.

People will not want to delay getting their tickets as not only does it sell out each year, but the Appreciation Reward deadline is Friday August 21st at midnight.

The Appreciation Reward prize is worth over $31 000.