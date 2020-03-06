The BC Children's Hospital Choices Lottery is underway. The grand prize winner will have the chance to choose from 8 grand prize choice options. They range from a 6 225 square foot Morgan Creek South Surrey home worth over $2.9 million to a $2.5 million dollar three bedroom False Creek condo to $2.2 million dollars in tax-free cash. All of the prizes involved in the lottery would be a dream to win, but the cause is what is incredibly important.

Proceeds of the lottery go toward research intiatives at BC Children's Hospital. The hospital cares for more than 93,000 kids every year from all over British Columbia. BC Children's Hospital serves the largest geographic region of any children's hospital in North America. The research teams make discoveries that impact the lives of children not only in BC, but around the world. Given the nature of the cause the lottery is always strongly supported by the community and historically has sold out.

There are several bonus draws available if you don't delay and get your ticket early. The spring bonus deadline is midnight tonight. One lucky winner will get to choose from a 2020 Honda Insight Touring or a Mediterranean Memories travel gift card worth $27,000 plus $8,000 cash or $32 000 cash. Plus the winner of the spring bonus draw will still be eligible for the upcoming draws including the grand prize.

The deadline is midnight on March 6, 2020 and you have to be 19+ to purchase tickets.