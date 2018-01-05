

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL

February 6 - 11

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver

BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca

It began as one man's story... became everyone's music... and is now Broadway's musical. Motown the Musical is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy's journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more.

Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit Motown the Musical!

CTV Morning Live is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show on February 6th!

How to enter?

Make sure you Follow CTV Morning Live on Instagram. From January 8 - 12, make sure you're watching the Instagram Story for the Battle of the Motown Hits! When you see the contest post, vote for your favourite Motown hit between the songs provided and you're automatically entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets. We'll announce the winners on social media once the contest ends!