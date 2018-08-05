

CTV Vancouver





Police in Vancouver are on the lookout for a daredevil who allegedly pulled off a dangerous stunt during the Celebration of Light finale this weekend.

Shortly after the team from South Korea launched their first fireworks over English Bay at 10 p.m. Saturday night, police began receiving reports about a someone base jumping off a West End building and parachuting to the ground near the intersection of Barclay and Broughton streets.

But by the time officers arrived, the person was gone.

Police are now looking for video of the incident and witnesses as they try to figure out where the jumper took off from.

The 42-storey Empire Landmark Hotel is one possibility that is tall enough for a parachute to able to deploy in time.

This isn't the first time such a stunt has been pulled off in and around Vancouver.

Last September, people in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood saw a pair of base jumpers leap from the top of a 43-storey condo building that was under construction.

At the time, police say anyone caught base jumping in the city could be charged with trespassing and mischief.

"There's all kinds of unknown variables," Sgt. Jason Robillard told CTV News. "The wind could pick up, you got get seriously hurt. It's just unsafe on a lot of levels and we want to discourage this type of behaviour."

In May, rescuers had to rappel down the side of the Stawamus Chief to reach a base jumper whose parachute has become caught on the side of the cliff.

"I owe them my life today," base jumper Nathan Anderson said at the time. "I wouldn't be here without them."

The latest daredevil seems to have avoided trouble, at least for now. But that could change if police manage to identify them.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure