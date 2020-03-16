VANCOUVER -- St. Patrick’s Day will be much quieter this year than most, at least in downtown Vancouver.

Due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, Mayor Kennedy Stewart’s office said all bars and restaurants in the downtown core will be ordered to remain closed on Tuesday.

COVID-19 is transmitted by tiny droplets that infected people emit when they cough or sneeze, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Those droplets can fly for a couple metres, landing on other surfaces – such as drink glasses or bar tables – where people can pick them up on their fingers and then carry them into their mouths, eyes or noses.

People who cough into their hands can also transfer the virus onto other people by touching them

News that St. Patrick’s Day is being cancelled in downtown Vancouver followed just hours after B.C. health officials announced a new ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

The advice from health officials has already prompted numerous closures of businesses, services and attractions in the city, including all locations of the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Art Gallery and Science World.