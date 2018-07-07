

CTV Vancouver





Hundreds of corgi owners and enthusiasts gathered at Spanish Banks Beach on Saturday to celebrate the short-legged dogs they love.

The meetup - which included a corgi costume contest and corgi races - grew from a small event last year to an exponentially bigger one this time around.

“Attendance was really great,” said Cindi Lunn, one of the event’s organizers. “Last year we had about 50 people, and today I think there’s like, maybe 1,000 people here. It’s really exceeded our expectations, for sure.”

Corgis came dressed as racehorses, sharks, pieces of sushi, superheroes, and Star Wars characters, among countless other costumes. There were corgis in bandanas, corgis in sombreros, and corgis in sunglasses.

“People just love them,” Lunn said. “They bark at you and give you love and they’re cute and they’re stumpy. I think people can just kind of relate to them being a little bit different, sometimes, too.”

More than 150 corgis attended the event, according to the event’s Facebook page, and organizers are already planning for an even bigger celebration of the breed next year.