Bargaining to resume this weekend to avoid potential B.C. bus strike
Negotiations to reach a pay deal for transit supervisors and avert a potential bus strike in British Columbia's Lower Mainland are set to resume.
The Coast Mountain Bus Company and the union representing more than 180 transit supervisors have both accepted an invitation from veteran B.C. mediator Vince Ready to return to the bargaining table Saturday.
Bus company president Michael McDaniel says in a statement he hopes an agreement can be made to avoid disruptions.
CUPE spokesman Greg Taylor confirms union negotiators will also be back at the table.
CUPE Local 4500, which represents the transit supervisors, has said it will be “withdrawing all services” on Monday for two days if an agreement isn't reached.
McDaniel has said the union is seeking a 25-per-cent wage increase, and a total shutdown of bus and SeaBus services is possible.
Any strike by the supervisors could have a major effect on commuters next week, with the bus drivers' union saying it would back the move.
The union representing the supervisors says its patience has “been exhausted” as it waits for the company to advance bargaining, and unless an agreement is reached, all services including the SeaBus will be suspended by 3 a.m. on Jan. 22.
“We regret the disruptions passengers will be experiencing, but we are out of options,” CUPE Local 4500 spokesman Liam O'Neill said in a statement.
“Unless Coast Mountain commits to ensure transit supervisors get the same wages as others doing similar work, and take our workload issues seriously, we are left with no choice.”
Unifor, which represents thousands of drivers and maintenance employees in Metro Vancouver, wrote to members this month saying they are expected not to cross the picket line if there is a full strike by the supervisors.
Unifor Locals 111 and 2200, which represent about 4,000 bus drivers and 1,100 skilled trades and support workers, say in their letter to members that they support the democratic bargaining process and the ability of unions to go on strike.
The letter is dated Jan. 5, the day before the transit supervisors started refusing overtime. It says members will also stop working in “acting” positions that are within CUPE's jurisdiction.
McDaniel has called the union's wage demand “unreasonable” and says it's double the increase that all other unions in the company have accepted.
“If the union proceeds with picket lines, there could be major impacts to our services up to a full shutdown of the SeaBus and bus system,” he said in an earlier statement.
University of British Columbia spokeswoman Thandi Fletcher said in a statement that the university will not close in the event of a strike, but it's possible some classes will be shifted online.
“We are suggesting students look for communication from their instructors in advance of Monday to find out what the instructors are planning,” she said.
The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says it's concerned about the economic impact of the transit dispute.
It says “the possible two-day transit shutdown would have significant ramifications on our local economy and negatively impact the lives of the hundreds of thousands of residents and workers who rely on transit to get to and from work.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Indignant Donald Trump pouts and rips civil fraud lawsuit in newly released deposition video
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
What challenges do Canadians face moving to a fully integrated EV future?
With temperatures dipping into the minus teens and 20s across Canada, electric vehicle owners are also seeing their battery power plunge more quickly.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. trawlers dump thousands of salmon, depleting orcas' food source, wildlife group says
A British Columbia wildlife protection group says chinook salmon that form the key diet for endangered orcas are being caught in their thousands by trawlers, only to be dumped or turned into compost.
-
Friends realize free-diving dream of swimming under frozen ocean in Brentwood Bay
Murrin Bewick beams as she walks down the icy dock towards a frozen ocean, preparing to realize a diving dream, after receiving a message from a far-from-fair-weather friend.
-
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
'Fire can kill us long after it's been put out': Recognizing inaugural Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Firefighters obviously have dangerous jobs but the immediate risk of running into burning buildings isn't the biggest threat. For the first time, there is a month dedicated to highlighting what is: cancer.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Below seasonal weekend with a warm-up on the horizon
We are gradually getting warmer and warmer in Calgary, even though it may not feel like it.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
-
Critics call for review of Alberta Energy Regulator over withheld liability study
Critics are calling for a public inquiry into the actions of the Alberta Energy Regulator, after documents surfaced suggesting the agency downplayed the industry's environmental liabilities and withheld information on those costs.
Toronto
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
-
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Montreal
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.
Winnipeg
-
-
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
-
Manitoba adds another physician position at HSC to address wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Residents react to planned Sutherland emergency shelter
What was once Saskatoon's Fire Hall No.5 will be transformed into the city's newest emergency shelter.
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
Atlantic
-
42 doctors pen letter on 'crippling' situation at P.E.I.'s second-largest hospital
Forty-two doctors in western Prince Edward Island have penned a letter outlining the ongoing failures to provide critical care in the province’s second-largest hospital.
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
-
Health department wants to put four more N.B. hospitals to take critical state procedure
The New Brunswick health department has requested to place four New Brunswick hospitals under a critical state procedure, which would allow staff to move long-term care patients to nursing or special care homes.
London
-
Snow squall warning issued across London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.
-
New advice for Londoners about green bins based on lessons learned this week
Frigid temperatures posed a challenge for the first week of green bin organic waste collection in London, Ont., but city officials remain positive about the progress made.
-
An employee has died at the new Amazon facility outside London
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a person died at the Amazon Warehouse in Talbotville. According the MOL, its office was notified of the incident on Jan. 15 after a worker was found unresponsive at their workstation.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
-
Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8
OPP have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man trying to get 19 family members out of Gaza
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.