Bank of Canada raises interest to 4.25%, highest since 2008

The Bank of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Bank of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener