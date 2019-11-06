

Alyse Kotyk, Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Ballots are expected to be recounted by Elections Canada in a Lower Mainland riding Wednesday.

Last week, a B.C. judge granted the NDP's request for a recount in the riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam.

On Oct. 21, Conservative candidate Nelly Shin won the riding by 153 votes over NDP challenger Bonita Zarrillo. But the NDP says it asked for the recount because the gap between Shin and Zarrillo had narrowed since the first count on election night, which showed the two separated by more than 300 votes.

Data from Elections Canada also shows more than 500 ballots were rejected, which the NDP says is unusually high for that riding. They also said that at least one polling station had a counting error.

"This is really about people," Zarrillo said when the recount was granted on Oct. 29. "This is really about people and making sure that every single valid vote is counted."

While the results were tight, it was not close enough to trigger an automatic recount from Elections Canada, which would only happen if the difference between the winning candidate and runner up is less than 0.1 per cent of total votes.

The recount is supposed to take place Wednesday through Friday.