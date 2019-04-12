

The results of a criminal investigation into possible ballot fraud during last year’s municipal election in Surrey have been forwarded to prosecutors for charge assessment, Mounties announced Friday.

According to the RCMP, the probe was launched in September 2018 – just weeks before the Oct. 20 vote – after Surrey’s Chief Elections Officer, Anthony Capuccinello, noted “irregularities” in the mail ballot registration process.

"Of those (mail-in ballot) applications that we reviewed, some of them raised the suspicions… We felt there was unlawful activity going on," he told reporters at the time.

Those suspicions prompted Capuccinello to call the RCMP.

In an Oct. 3 update, investigators said they were forwarded a total of 72 mail-in ballots from Capuccinello's office.

Authorities said Friday 67 mail-in ballot applications were deemed fraudulent “in that they were not completed or signed by the voter listed on the application.”

Two of those applications, investigators added, asked for ballots to be sent to addresses that weren’t associated with the person named on the request.

“No ballots were sent out to any individual or residences based on the fraudulent applications,” Mounties said. “The process to apply for a mail ballot was amended by the Chief Elections Officer on Oct. 1 to preserve the integrity of the election.”

Investigators said someone later complained, alleging an elections employee was trying to influence a voter at a polling station.

“Officials overseeing the civic election quickly removed the employee from their appointed position in order to ensure there was a fair and transparent election process,” the statement read.

“Officials from Surrey’s Elections Office were routinely updated during this investigation and they acted to ensure that the integrity of the 2018 election was maintained. The results of the investigation were shared with the Chief Elections Officer to ensure strategies are put in place to protect further elections.”