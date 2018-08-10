

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The Parole Board of Canada has continued day parole in British Columbia for the man known as the balaclava rapist for another six months while ruling out overnight leave privileges for now.

Larry Takahashi is serving three concurrent life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault and other attacks on 23 women in the Edmonton area in the 1970s and '80s, which he committed while wearing a balaclava.

The 66-year-old was granted day parole in 2016 and the board has extended it several times, saying in its latest decision on Aug. 3 that he is seeing a psychiatrist, is following his release plan and continues his “slow and steady reintegration.”

However, it did not authorize overnight leave, saying Takahashi has limited community supports in his release area and caution must be exercised given the gravity of his offences.

Takahashi must obey conditions including avoiding alcohol or drugs, not contacting his victims or their families, not accessing pornography and not using a computer or any device with the internet.

The parole board decision says Takahashi has reported feeling lonely, but that he has attended occasional community events on his own and his daily routine includes exercising, going for walks and having coffee alone.