'Backpack Buddies' working to make sure children don't go hungry as inflation hits British Columbians hard
Whether it's produce or presents, this December is expected to be much more costly for British Columbian's than last year's.
"It's just a really difficult time to try to keep up," say Emily-Anne King, the co-founder of the B.C. non-profit Backpack Buddies.
Her organization was created 10 years ago to make sure children experiencing food insecurity did not go hungry on the weekends.
"You often hear about breakfast and lunch programs at schools but you don't consider what's happening to those children on the weekend," she says. "Our mission is to make sure kids have what they need on Saturdays and Sundays, so they can come to school Monday ready to learn."
While the organization works year round, King says they're seeing a surge in demand as the holiday season approaches.
"Inflation is really rocking our organization, much like it is for families," she told CTV News.
The price for some of the staple items they typically purchase has seen a sharp increase recently, with oatmeal up 53 per cent, chicken noodle soup up 41 per cent and juice up 33 per cent.
The charity delivers more than 4,000 bags of food every Friday to more than 60 communities across B.C., King says.
"The holidays are especially difficult for families right now. The pressures of Christmas gifts and all these different things weigh down on a family that might be just struggling to put food on the table."
It's a struggle familiar to 25 per cent of Canadians who say their quality of life has been impacted by the soaring cost of food, according to research from Dalhousie University that found a famiy of four with two adults and two children is seeing a much larer grocery bill.
"That family would be spending about $1,200 more on food compared to last year if they were buying the same things," said Sylvain Charlebois, the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Backpack Buddies estimates that it will see a $30,000 increase in its grocery bill this month. But King she it's a price they'll pay to help every child they can.
Despite more families turning to organizations like Backpack Buddies for help this holiday season, Charlebois believes the inflated costs won't see Canadians spend less on the seasonal celebrations.
"There are very little or no public health restrictions so many people will be free to go and visit and the temptation to host well and indulge is actually going to be skyrocketing," he says.
More information about Backpack Buddies, including how to donate, is available online.
