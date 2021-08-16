VANCOUVER -- In a few short weeks, kids will be heading back to school

The Source tech expert Rachel Hunter joined CTV Morning Live to share the latest tech and network advice.

These were her top recommendations:

HP Chromebook: The Chromebook offers a full touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge. The Chromebooks have a Google operating system, which makes for easy access to files anywhere.

Asus Notebook: This laptop is perfect for entry-level users. It features an Intel Core i3 processer, which means it can easily run apps and programs. Movies can be streamed in 4K, which is perfect for entertainment at the end of the day.

Sony Headphones: The Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones are made for easy listening on the go. With 10 minutes of charge, users get 60 minutes of playback. Right now with the purchase of any laptop, the Source has an exclusive offer to save $110 on Sony Headphones.

Beats Studio Buds: The latest buds from Beats offer two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency. These buds pair with both Apple and Android devices with one touch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: This phone is perfect for the creative who wants to stay connected. The phone features high-powered pro lenses that take beautiful portraits and stunning landscapes.

Nintendo: Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite is a perfect way to unwind after study sessions are complete. Games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword can be played as a family or online with friends.

Accessories: The Source offers everything that is needed for back to school accessories. Items like the Vital keyboard, Vital charging cable and Vital mouse can help keep students charged and connected.