VANCOUVER -- Parents everywhere are busy stocking up on essentials to get their kids back to class.

Lifestyle expert and mom of three, Taylor Kaye, joined CTV Morning Live with a back-to-school shopping list.

Kaye shared some helpful tips and hacks to help start the year right.

Whether kids are required to wear a uniform or not, their are many ways for children to show off their personality with stylish backpacks and binders.

Staples features an online New School HQ.

This curated page features all the products and resources parents, teachers and students need for the new school year.

From sustainable lunch bags, to tie dye backpacks, there is something to suit all kids individual style.

Kaye recommended parents create a snack and supplies station near the door way.

This helps parents and kids locate exactly what they need when rushing out the door.

Kaye stocks a shoe organizer with classroom essentials her kids may need.

She also loads the station with snacks.

For on the go snacks she includes Clif Kid ZBARs.

These are an organic baked whole grain snack.

They come in chocolate chip, chocolate brownie and ice oatmeal cookie flavours.

For those with a little bit more prep time, Kaye recommends creating strawberry sushi.

The sushi just requires one whole wheat tortilla, peanut butter and strawberries.

Kaye uses California Strawberries and the recipe can be found here.

Technology is a huge part of education for kids these days.

Kaye recommends the Ipad Air, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

This is light enough for the little ones to carry and a great price point for kids in high school.

With three children, Kaye knows that school artwork piles up very quicly.

Kaye recommends photographing the art and making a private Instagram with the childs collection.

This eliminates having to store it all and is fun to scroll through at the end of the school year.

For more tips and hacks check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.