

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Students are heading back to school this week, but the local forecast is still calling for a few more days of warm, summer sun.

To finish off the long weekend, Monday is set to be mainly sunny, with some wind near the water in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach 23 C. With humidity, that could feel closer to 28 C.

Tuesday is also expected to be mainly sunny, with highs reaching 23 or 28 with humidity. Further inland, temperatures could soar to 32 on the humidex. Overnight lows are forecast to dip to 15.

Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to bring clear, sunny skies. While Wednesday is expected to see highs of 22, Thursday is set to be the warmest day of the week and reach highs of 24, or 28 inland.

By Friday, some clouds are forecast to roll in, and there is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud through Sunday. Temperatures on those days will average around 21, with lows dipping down to 14.

